Child services checking out abuse claims from Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife

Officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services have swooped down on Tyrese Gibson amid allegations he spanked his daughter so hard she couldn't sit down.

Norma Gibson, the Fast & Furious star's ex-wife, has requested a permanent restraining order against the actor and singer prohibiting him from physically disciplining their 10-year-old.

She also wants full physical and legal custody, admitting she is worried Tyrese will take their daughter to Dubai, where he has business ties, and not come back.

Norma claims Tyrese "beat" the girl between 12 and 16 times, while he insists he only struck her once on her bottom.

Tyrese's lawyer insists his client's ex is bitter because he recently remarried.

The actor blasted Norma last month (Sep17) after she accused him of abuse and was granted a restraining order.

She filed documents claiming he has a long history of domestic abuse and has harmed both her and their daughter Shayla. She also alleged that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behaviour.

She was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge, who banned the actor from contacting Norma or Shayla directly or indirectly until a hearing on 2 October (17).

The 38-year-old star took to Instagram to issue a statement in which he suggested Norma was jealous of his new marriage.

"Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated," he wrote. "Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.

"I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be... Being bitter, resentful and just felt (flat) out mean will (sic) has never been good for our daughter... But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth."

Tyrese married Samantha Lee on Valentine's Day earlier this year (17).