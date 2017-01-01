Alex Rodriguez's daughters prefer video calls with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez's daughters now FaceTime him several times a day just to chat with Jennifer Lopez.

The popstar and actress delighted fans earlier this year (17) when she struck up a romance with former baseball player Alex, who has girls Natasha, 12, and nine-year-old Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (02Oct17) host Jimmy joked that all of the 42-year-old's accomplishments on the field "pale in comparison to dating Jennifer Lopez" and quizzed him on who was most excited by his new relationship.

Revealing it was his daughters, who for the first time saw their father as a "hero", Alex explained, "Now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they’re dancing with her... We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime. Now they call me three, four, five times and it’s funny ‘cos when I pick up the phone (mimics holding a mobile in front of him)... I’m like, ‘Hi Tashie, hi Ella,’ and I can see them and they’re like (pretends to crank his neck), ‘Hey daddy,’ and they’re looking around behind me. And I’m like, ‘Hi honey how was school?’ and they’re like, ‘Uh, daddy, yeah it was great, where’s Jennifer?’ And I say, ‘Oh, no no, she went to the set already honey, she’s working.’ ‘OK dad I’ll call you later, bye love you!’ (mimics putting phone down)."

But when it came to Jennifer's children, nine-year-old twins Max and Emme who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Alex wasn't as much of a big deal. The youngsters were, however, bowled over by a particular part of his appearance.

"I think they're impressed by how big I am," he smiled. "I don't think they've ever seen someone so tall."

Jennifer, 48, on the other hand has spoken nothing but praise for her beau, revealing she's in a "good relationship" for perhaps the first time ever and that the pair complement each other with their "pure, true love".