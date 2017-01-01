Taylor Swift sends flowers to injured Las Vegas attack victim's police colleagues

Taylor Swift sent flowers to Los Angeles police officers whose female colleague was injured in the massacre in Las Vegas on Sunday (01Oct17).

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino into a crowd attending the city's Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing 59 and injuring hundreds.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials told Las Vegas news station abc7 that a female officer in their Foothill Division had been shot while attending the concert with friends.

Kimberlee Rae Binder, a colleague of the injured officer at the Foothill Division station in Pacoima, California revealed Taylor's thoughtful actions in a post on Instagram.

She captioned a picture showing a large bouquet of flowers,"Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face. Much respect."

Taylor is currently living in New York, but owns several properties including an estate in Beverly Hills, California.

Americans have been left in shock by the tragedy at the Las Vegas festival, at which country stars including Jason Aldean and Jake Owen were performing.

Musicians who addressed Sunday night's events at concerts on Monday included Paul McCartney and Taylor's pop rival Katy Perry, who halted her New York gig to honour the victims and ask fans to tell each other, "I love you".

Before beginning her song Power Katy added, "No one's going to steal our joy. No one's going to wilt our flowers or clip our wings. No one's going to take our power from us."

Bosses at Live Nation, the company behind the Route 91 Harvest festival have released a statement offering sympathy to victims and their families and thanking all those who helped at the scene of the tragedy.

"Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD (Las Vegas Police Department), Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need," their statement read.