Jason Aldean urges fans to pray for Las Vegas after 'senseless' massacre

Jason Aldean has shared another heartfelt post in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The country singer rushed off stage when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the crowds in the Las Vegas Village below. He narrowly avoided being in the line of fire himself, but witnessed the atrocity of the attack which left 59 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Jason took to Instagram again on Tuesday (03Oct17) to urge fans to pray for Las Vegas, and wrote: "Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont (sic) understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in."

The Night Train star added that the American public must unite regardless of their race, gender or political beliefs, writing: "We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now."

Jason, whose tour bus was left riddled with bullet holes following the mass shooting, concluded: "My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to take that pain away.

"Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas."