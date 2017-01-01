NEWS Tyra Banks splits from son's father Erik Asla Newsdesk Share with :







Tyra Banks has reportedly split from photographer partner Erik Asla, the father of her young son.



The America's Next Top Model host and her Norwegian partner, who welcomed son York Banks-Asla into the world via a surrogate in January 2016, are said to have called time on their relationship after five years together.



According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Asla has now moved out of the Los Angeles mansion he was sharing with Tyra and their son.



However, the pair are said to still be on good terms, putting York's needs first.



"It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son," a source told the outlet.



And relations are apparently still so good between Banks and Asla that they will continue to work together on upcoming projects, such as the photographer shooting the "opening credits of the upcoming America’s Next Top Model".



Banks, who also acted as stepmother to Asla's daughters from a previous relationship, has also put her $17.5 million (£13.2 million) apartment in New York's Battery Park City on the market.



Representatives for both Banks and Asla declined to comment on the split report when contacted by Page Six.



Banks has yet to address the story on her social media, sharing only a message of positivity in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting which claimed the lives of 59 people and injured hundreds more.



"Hug those you adore. Embrace those you don't. Let's spread love when faced with so much hate," she tweeted on Monday night (02Oct17).



Speaking in 2015 about her relationship with Asla, who she met when he was a guest on the Norwegian version of America's Next Top Model, Banks said: "We balance each other... He’s creative. I’m creative. We just have fun. He’s my best friend.”

