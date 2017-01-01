Tom Petty loses fight for life

Rock legend Tom Petty has lost his fight for life almost 24 hours after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.

News of his death was prematurely announced by Los Angeles Police Department sources on Monday afternoon (02Oct17), but now a family spokesman has confirmed the sad news.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," publicist Carla Sacks told the Los Angeles Times on Monday night. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived."

News outlets were forced to retract and clarify earlier reports of the rock legend's death. A spokesman for the LAPD later released a statement revealing, "Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources".

The police source added, "The LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting."

Following the premature news of his death, famous friends and fans like Sheryl Crow, Nikki Sixx, Bob Dylan, Cyndi Lauper, and filmmaker Cameron Crowe offered up tributes on social media and in statements.

Born in Gainesville, Florida, Petty dropped out of high school at 17 in order to join Mudcrutch, a band he reformed a decade ago. After the band split, Petty put a solo career on hold to form Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers with Mudcrutch bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, bassist Ron Blair and drummer Stan Lynch in 1976.

The band's eponymous debut album was a minor hit in the U.S. but a smash overseas in the U.K., thanks in part to the success of the hit single Refugee. The group followed that up with the albums You're Gonna Get It! and Damn the Torpedoes, which cemented Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' place at the forefront of the American rock explosion.

Petty also tasted success away from the Heartbreakers when he joined pals Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, and George Harrison in the Traveling Wilburys in the late 1980s, and he enjoyed a string of solo hits from his 1989 album Full Moon Fever. They included I Won't Back Down and Free Fallin'.

He returned as the full-time leader of the Heartbreakers in 1991, and the band recently wrapped up a 40th anniversary tour with a string of headline shows, as well as a performance at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in California in June (17).

The legendary rocker scored 18 Grammy nominations and picked up three wins.

Petty's professional success has been marred by a handful of personal issues, including the 1996 divorce from his wife of 22 years, Jane Benyo, and a 1987 arson attack on his home in Encino, California, which destroyed everything but his basement recording studio.

He was also told he'd never play the guitar again after smashing his left hand through a wall in frustration during a tense recording session in the mid-1980s, shattering his fingers.

He famously recounted his recovery in 1986 concert film Pack Up the Plantation, explaining he got his strength back by performing his fan favourite The Waiting.

Petty battled record label bosses through the years, too - his life and career was documented in actor/director Peter Bogdanovich's epic 2007 documentary Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin' Down a Dream.

Ironically, Petty told Rolling Stone magazine at the end of last year (16) that his 40th anniversary run of shows could be his last as the leader of the Heartbreakers.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one," he said. "We're all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time."