Maren Morris releases Dear Hate in the wake of Las Vegas shooting

Country singer Maren Morris has released a hard-hitting collaboration with Vince Gill following the deadliest mass shooting in American history on Sunday (01Oct17).

The massacre, which cost 59 country fans their lives at a Las Vegas music festival, has prompted Maren to put out a new tune, called Dear Hate, that she admits she has been sitting on for a while.

Noting the timely nature of the track, she writes: "I never knew when would be the right time (to release it), but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere and I’m sick of not doing enough.”

“In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music,” she added.

Dear Hate chronicles the history of violence and tragedies in America, including the Civil War and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Morris performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Friday (29Sept17), two days before gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on fans watching Sunday night headliner Jason Aldean.

"We played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last," she wrote on Instagram. "It was one of my favorite shows and festivals to be on. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this unfair, senseless tragedy and heartbroken for the lives taken too soon."

Meanwhile Latin legend Carlos Santana, currently amid a residency at the House of Blues in the same hotel that Paddock shot his victims from, has expressed his outrage over lax U.S. gun purchase rules.

"Why allow weapons of mass destruction to be sold to civilians?," Santana raged on Monday (02Oct17). "The laws need to be changed to prevent this from ever happening again.

"To everyone that lost loved ones, we stand with you. To those of you who are wounded and hurt, we stand by you. Our heart is in shock. Our minds are filled with questions... Brutality is pure ignorance. Compassion is the highest quality of pristine divinity. My heart goes out to all of those affected by this senseless tragedy. We all need to come together at this time and be 'one'. We send our collective prayers, light and love to the families and the wounded."