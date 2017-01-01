Tom Petty reportedly still clinging to life

Officials at the Los Angeles Police Department have apologised for prematurely releasing details of Tom Petty's death on Monday (02Oct17).

Multiple news outlets announced the death after learning the rock legend had suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California on Sunday night (01Oct17).

He was taken to hospital and placed on life support overnight, according to TMZ.

Reports of his passing were prematurely announced after an LAPD statement was picked up by a handful of news outlets, but at press time, Petty is still clinging to life in the hospital.

A spokesman for the LAPD confirmed the police department officials were "not in a position to confirm information" about the rocker, adding "initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources."

The spokesman added, "The LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting."

Petty is currently fighting for life at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Courtney Love, Talib Kweli, Kid Rock, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Stanley, Sheryl Crow, Russell Crowe and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among scores of celebrities who posted their remembrances on social media.

The confusion began when U.S. network CBS News announced Petty's death after tweeting that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had confirmed his death. Hollywood trade paper Variety followed suit, quoting an unnamed source, and many other major outlets followed.

Coroner’s officials also confirmed on Monday that they have yet to receive a report of Petty's death. The rocker's manager did not respond to enquiries from multiple outlets seeking comment.