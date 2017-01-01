Lady Gaga to lead global meditation for Las Vegas victims

Lady Gaga will lead a global meditation session later this afternoon (02Oct17) to "calm inflammation" in the world following Sunday night's horrific concert shooting in Las Vegas.

The Million Reasons hitmaker announced her plan as people around the world continue to attempt to make sense of the deadliest mass shooting incident in America, which claimed the lives of 58 country music fans and left hundreds more injured.

She tweeted, "4 anyone who'd like to join, I'm doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my Instagram Live for calming of the (earth) @ 3:30 PST,".

She added an earth emoticon to the post, and followed it up with another explaining her thoughts: "My intention is to connect us all through inner peace. I believe we can calm inflammation in the world by calming each other. #meditation"

The post came hours after Gaga tweeted some harsh words in response to the U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's request for Americans to pray, and directly addressed both Ryan and President Donald Trump.

"Prayers are important," she noted, "but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly." She also mentioned in other tweets that the murderous actions of gunman Stephen Paddock were "terrorism plain and simple" and asked politicians from every party to "unite now" to work together on gun control."

Meanwhile, officials at the Country Music Association (CMA) will be honouring victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting with a candlelight vigil on Monday night.

Nashville, Tennessee Mayor Megan Barry will lead the ceremony.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas," a press release reads. "This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music."

Country star Jason Aldean was performing onstage in Las Vegas when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from a hotel room high above the gig.