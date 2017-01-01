NEWS The Pussycat Dolls plotting reunion Newsdesk Share with :







The Pussycat Dolls are reportedly planning a reunion - nearly a decade after they split.



The girl group, fronted by Nicole Scherzinger, initially appeared to have called time on their career in 2009 on good terms. However, in 2012, Carmit Bachar alleged that Nicole's determination to dominate her bandmates was the reason for tension in the band.



Now it seems that the girls are prepared to put their differences behind them, with Nicole, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Melody Thornton all said to be on board for another shot at the top.



"Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made."



According to the publication, it is as yet unclear whether or not Carmit will be involved in the reunion. The insider also said that the girls who have agreed to give things another shot are still finalising details, and are "still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances".



It seems that they could also be releasing new material as well.



"They are excited to be getting out there together again," the source added. "As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.



“When they parted ways in 2009 it was only intended to be a hiatus, so it feels like the right thing to do.”

