Kevin Hart donates $50,000 to JAY-Z's Puerto Rico hurricane relief effort

Comedian Kevin Hart has donated $50,000 (£37,320) to JAY-Z's hurricane relief effort to provide much-needed supplies to residents of Puerto Rico.

The rap mogul, via his Tidal streaming service, has teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to collect public donations of goods and money to help fill cargo planes full of basic necessities for those left devastated by Hurricane Maria, which lashed the U.S. territory on 20 September (17).

Locals have been left without electricity or access to food or clean water ever since, problems JAY-Z and his famous friends, including rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma, are aiming to alleviate with their new charity campaign.

Hart heard about the initiative from Fat Joe, who is of Puerto Rican descent, after the hip-hop star filmed a cameo for the funnyman's new movie, Night School, and he took to Instagram to pledge his support.

In a video clip of the two on set on Friday (29Sep17), Kevin told fans, "As we all know, Puerto Rico's going through some really tough times right now, we want to lend a helping hand... I'm donating fifty grand to it... Let's help these people out the best way we know how... by pulling together."

Fat Joe also spoke in the footage to explain the donation drive and encourage people to give what they can to help out.

"He's doing something really amazing for the people of Puerto Rico please help him & them in their time of need," Kevin captioned the post. "Please join Governor Cuomo and TIDAL as we collect and transport much-needed supplies to the island. The goal is to fill and send as many cargo planes as possible. Donate or find your local drop-off location and help save lives."

Kevin previously donated $25,000 (£18,700) to the recovery effort following Hurricane Harvey, which caused extensive damage across Texas and Louisiana in late August (17), when he also challenged his fellow celebrities to step out and help out.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe was joined by his pal Remy Ma, her husband Papoose, Mack Wilds, and The Lox for appearances at one of the drop-off centres in Manhattan on Saturday (30Sep17).

Joe and Remy are also due to perform as part of the TIDAL X: Brooklyn charity concert in the Big Apple on 17 October (17), when JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony, Cardi B, and Kaskade will be hitting the stage too.

Proceeds from the third annual event will benefit relief efforts for people affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Maria, as well as the recent earthquakes in Mexico.