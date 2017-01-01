Beyonce's daughter inspired her to work with J Balvin

Beyonce jumped at the opportunity to remix J Balvin's hit song Mi Gente because her daughter was already a big fan of the summer smash.

The Crazy In Love superstar unveiled the revamped version of Balvin and Willy Williams' Spanish tune late on Thursday (28Sep17), revealing she would be donating proceeds from the track to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in recent weeks, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico.

Mi Gente had already broken records prior to the remix's release, becoming the first all-Spanish language song to hit the top of Spotify's Global Top 50 chart in August (17), but Balvin and his co-manager Rebeca Leon wanted to raise the profile of the single by recruiting another big star to feature on a new version.

Beyonce was Balvin's top choice, but he and Leon didn't expect her to sign on when they first approached the new mum about the idea.

"We reached out, never thinking they would say yes," Leon told Billboard.com, revealing they later discovered it was her daughter Blue Ivy's love of Mi Gente which inspired Beyonce to collaborate - and include her child's vocals.

The remix was recorded within weeks, with help from producer Sky and Luis Fonsi's brother, Jean Rodriguez, while Beyonce added a few lines in English, including a shout out to Blue, whose colourful name is translated to Azul in Spanish.

"Azul, are you with me?," Beyonce calls out at the start of the track, to which the five-year-old can be heard responding, "Oh, yes I am."

The song is the first piece of new material from Beyonce since she gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter, her second and third kids with her rapper husband JAY-Z, and Balvin is thankful for her assistance.

"The power of the music goes beyond any language and any strategy," he said. "I am beyond grateful to have the Queen B join us. It's a dream come true."