Logic 'blessed' to have fans' support after onstage breakdown

Rapper Logic has assured fans he is "totally fine" after suffering a breakdown while onstage in Pennsylvania on Friday (29Sep17).

The hip-hop star, who has discussed his struggle with anxiety in the past, sparked fears for his well-being during his set at the Thrival Innovation and Music Festival in Swissvale, after walking offstage mid-way through his show.

However, he returned after a few moments and pushed on with the rest of his set, explaining to the crowd that he had been battling exhaustion.

Logic also took to Twitter after the concert to share the news with fans himself.

"Tonight mid way thru my set I broke down," he wrote. "I walked off stage and felt like I was gonna pass out because I work so hard... I contemplated ending the show. But I didn't. I walked back out there and I told the crowd exactly how I felt. And I persisted (sic)."

Admitting his busy schedule had taken its toll, Logic went on to share that he was doing well, but suggested he would be taking some time to himself in the near future.

"I'm constantly thinking about others but I need to think about myself," he continued. "I'm super blessed but I'm working so much im not enjoying my work. So I must continue to balance myself! I love you guys and IM TOTALLY OKAY! It was a positive stress relief in its purest form thru music (sic)."

The 27-year-old rapper, who has been raising awareness for suicide prevention with his hit song 1-800-273-8255, has since returned to social media to thank devotees for their support and well wishes.

"Appreciate all the love!," he tweeted on Saturday (30Sep17). "Like I said I'm totally 100 % fine! Just being completely transparent with my fans! So blessed to have y'all (sic)!"