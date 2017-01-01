Miley Cyrus duets with dad at album launch

Miley Cyrus returned to her hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, for a rocking album release party on Friday (29Sep17) with family and friends.

The Malibu star was interviewed by her dad Billy Ray at the Welcome Home event organised by song-sharing site Spotify at the country music capital's Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, to coincide with the release of her new album Younger Now.

Miley shared the inspiration for some of the songs on the new album including She’s Not Him which she said she hopes will help “normalise” bisexuality. The song is thought to reference Miley's 2015 relationship with model Stella Maxwell who is now dating Twilight star Kristen Stewart.

The father-daughter duo laughed repeatedly during their chat with Billy Ray telling Miley, “You can learn from my mistakes. Watch what I do and don’t do that.”

Without missing a beat, Miley fired back, “Don’t grow a mullet basically,” referring to the shaggy hairstyle her father used to rock. She also added that he "inspired this record a lot".

Billy Ray also got serious and commended his daughter for being herself and speaking out on topics she cares about.

The duo then shared the stage together for a rendition of Nancy Sinatra's classic '60s anthem These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ and Billy Ray’s huge '90s hit Achy Breaky Heart.

After wrapping the short set with her 2009 monster hit Party in the U.S.A., Miley reunited with childhood best friend Lesley Patterson. Her 2007 breakthrough hit, See You Again, included a lyric about the pair's friendship: "My best friend Lesley said, 'Oh, she's just being Miley!'"

She shared a post on Instagram of the pair hugging at the event, and added a childhood flashback photo, writing beside the double image: ""Sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB (baby) made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle ! (sic)."