Metallica members careful not to cross a 'burnout line'   

Metallica's Lars Ulrich worries about members of the group potentially burning themselves out.

The drummer formed the band with vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield back in 1981, with the current line-up comprised of the pair as well as guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo.

While Metallica is still playing to live crowds as part of their global WorldWired Tour, Ulrich tries to ensure the gigs are spaced out to allow for some recovery time in between.

"We're very conscious of not crossing a burnout line," he told Metal Hammer magazine. "We set it up so that we have the slightest to smallest chance of the whole thing derailing. We're aware of the abysses around us."

The WorldWired Tour, held in support of their album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, kicked off last October and will continue with dates up to May next year (18). And Ulrich admits that the band members don't spend too much time together off stage.

"We don't need to go to (dinner) together every night; we don't need to hang out; we don't need to wake and text good morning, and got to sleep and say goodnight; but we need to get along and have a nice, civil time," the 53-year-old shared.

But while Ulrich is concerned with allowing for time to unwind, and tries to limit the group to 50 shows per year, Hammett also stated that he prefers to keep busy whenever possible. The star has previously battled cocaine addiction and depression, but now chooses to pour all of his energy into performance.

"I have mental issues, and anger is one of them. What really, really helps me is music, and playing music, and going out there onstage. I have to deal with my inner anger every single f**king day, and music helps that," he added.