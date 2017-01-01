Rihanna reunites with Saudi lover in London

R&B beauty Rihanna has reunited with Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel in London, three months after they enjoyed a romantic vacation in Europe.

The Diamonds hitmaker was first linked to Hassan in late June (17), when they were photographed passionately kissing in a hot tub at a luxury Spanish villa.

Rihanna then had to return to her busy work schedule as she embarked on a whirlwind promotional tour for her sci-fi film flop Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, before launching her Fenty Beauty make-up collection during New York Fashion Week in early September (17).

She has continued to celebrate her new cosmetics brand with appearances across Europe, but it appears she was able to take a little time out from work to reconnect with Hassan while in the British capital in the early hours of Friday (29Sep17), when they were both pictured leaving the same restaurant.

However, Rihanna and her man made an effort to avoid being photographed together, as the singer, who was dressed casually in a black sweater and mini-skirt, left Chinese restaurant Park Chinois via a back door, while Hassan walked out of the main front entrance shortly afterwards, according to the Daily Mail.

It's the first sighting of the pair since their June getaway.

The romance is Rihanna's first since she reportedly called time on her on/off relationship with Canadian rapper Drake last year (16). She was also recently linked to stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper Travis Scott.