Camila Cabello voices support for immigrants during TV performance

Camila Cabello voiced her support for her fellow U.S. immigrants as she took over the streets of New York City for a live TV concert on Friday (29Sep17).

The former Fifth Harmony star headlined the Today show's annual outdoor Concert Series and used her opening number to take a stand in the ongoing drama surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) plan, which allows immigrants brought to America as youths, known as "dreamers", to stay.

Camila, whose family left Cuba for a new life in America when she was just six years old, kicked off her set in Manhattan's Rockefeller Plaza by walking through the crowd to the stage, accompanied by a band of percussionists wearing red T-shirts bearing the words, "I stand with the Dreamers".

"This is for the dreamers," she declared, as she launched into her track Havana, a love letter to Cuba's capital city, surrounded by dancers waving flags from various countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, and Cuba.

Towards the end of the song, Camila shared a powerful message to her fans and fellow immigrants.

"This is America, the America we love, where no matter your race, colour, your beliefs, or where you come from, if you have a dream, you can make it possible," she said.

Camila accessorised her jumpsuit outfit with a blue ribbon as a symbol of solidarity for officials at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who have been kept busy fighting to protect the rights of immigrants since Trump took office in January (17).

The singer previously blasted Trump's initial vow to deport Dreamers as "cruel", and vowed to continue fighting to "resist" in early September (17), when the news of his DACA reversal first hit headlines. The Republican leader subsequently agreed to work with Democrats to explore options to help some undocumented immigrants avoid deportation, but a solution has yet to be reached.