Azealia Banks 'cried' when Nicki Minaj accepted her apology

Azealia Banks cried when Nicki Minaj graciously accepted her apology for being "catty" in the past.

The Big Big Beat hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (29Sep17), and shared screenshots of text messages between herself and the Super Bass rapper in which she addresses their rivalry.

Azealia begins her apology to Nicki by writing, "Hey, I'm not sure if you will see this but I want to apologize for whatever catty s**t I've said to and or about you in the past. I really do enjoy your artistry and think you're so intelligent and clever. You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me a lot of myself (sic).

"Now that I'm growing up I'm realising a lot about what it means to be a strong woman and you've showed nothing but strength and perseverance from day one."

She continued to insist that Nicki deserves a Grammy Award and a "rich Russian billionaire" to sweep her off her feet. Azealia then addressed working with fellow rapper and Nicki's ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels, promising that it "was not in spite" but to help her become as successful as the 34-year-old.

Insisting Safaree still loves Nicki "to death", Azealia then promised to never say anything negative or "catty" towards her fellow artist again.

Nicki sent a brief and welcomed reply, telling the 26-year-old, "You're very talented & very smart. Focus on what really matters from now on."

This was enough to excite Azealia though, who captioned the entire upload, "Not gonna lie, I cried a bit when she responded," followed by a couple of heart emojis.

The two women had been feuding for some time, with Azealia making countless remarks, including a now-deleted rant aimed at Nicki on Facebook last December (16), accusing her of mocking her in mobile phone game, The Empire.