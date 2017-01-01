Tina Knowles gushes over daughter Beyonce's 'amazing' twins

Tina Knowles has dished on her daughter Beyonce's "adorable" and "beautiful" new twins.

Beyonce, 36, and her rapper husband JAY-Z welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir in June (17), siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Speaking about her grandchildren to Us Weekly at the Habitat for Humanity Builders Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday night (28Sep17), Tina couldn't hide her excitement over the tots.

"They are amazing," she gushed. "They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy."

And it seems Blue is thriving in the role of big sister, with the publication previously reporting the youngster is always checking in on her siblings and even picks out clothes for them to wear. Tina backed this up, noting Beyonce's firstborn even takes credit for their arrival.

"She's doing amazing! She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited," Tina smiled. "And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them."

Beyonce and Jay are busier than ever with their new brood but are still finding time to work on other important projects, like helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

And Jay, 47, is getting ready to take on the road as he begins his tour next month (Oct17) in support of his new album 4:44, with the whole family set to join him on the adventure.

"I booked the tour in October so I could have at least four months... To like, really just bond (with the babies)," he previously explained in an interview with the Rap Radar podcast. "They'll be with me anyway, but... (I wanted) a space (of time) for us where I'm not doing anything and I'm focused on them.

"They (the twins) got their own dressing room. Blue had her own dressing room for five years now! She has her own wing!"