Post Malone narrowly denied UK Number 1 single by Sam Smith

Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes celebrates a third week at Number 1 after an incredibly close race on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



The track, which heads up Sam’s second studio album, keeps its place at the top after finishing just 693 downloads and streaming equivalent sales ahead of Post Malone’s Rockstar ft. 21 Savage, which climbs from 5 to 2. It’s the US rapper’s breakthrough hit in the UK, having previously reached a high of 28 with his last single Congratulations earlier this year.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, Dua Lipa’s New Rules slips a place to 3, Camila Cabello leaps from 7 to Number 4 with Havana, and CNCO & Little Mix are up a spot to 5 with Reggaeton Lenton (Remix) – a return to its previous peak.



US rapper Logic jumps five places to a new high of 12 with 1-800-273-8255 ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, while there are also new Top 40 peaks for Stefflon Don & French Montana’s Hurtin’ Me, up six places to 14, Maroon 5’s What Lovers Do ft. SZA leaps from 25 to 18, and Katy Perry’s Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj enters the Top 20 for the first time, up three places to 19.



Further down, four tracks make their Top 40 debut: rising London star Mabel zooms 23 places to Number 29 with Finders Keeps ft. Kojo Funds, and Mans Not Hot by London rapper Big Shaq debuts at 30.



Paloma Faith notches up her eighth Top 40 today with Crybaby, which vaults 26 places to 36, and US rapper Cardi B breaks the Top 40 with Bodak Yellow. The track, which recently became the first Number 1 in the US by a female rapper in 19 years, lifts nine places to 37.



Finally, Ed Sheeran’s Perfect returns to the Top 40 this week after it was announced as the fourth official single from his ÷ album. The song jumps from 79 to Number 34.

