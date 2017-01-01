NEWS The Killers set new Official Albums Chart record with Wonderful Wonderful Newsdesk Share with :







The Killers have further cemented their place in the Official Albums Chart record books by claiming a flawless fifth UK Number 1 album with Wonderful Wonderful.



Wonderful Wonderful continues the band’s unbroken record of Number 1 studio albums on the Official Chart, joining previous chart toppers Hot Fuss, Sam’s Town, Day & Age and Battleborn. No other international act ever has managed an untarnished career streak of five Number 1 studio albums from their debut.



British acts Oasis, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys are the only groups who have equalled or bettered the Nevada quartet’s success with their own unbroken runs of 5 Number 1 studio albums. Keane also managed five, including one EP.



The Las Vegas four-piece sailed to the top spot this week with 52,000 shifted across physical formats, downloads and streaming equivalent sales, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.



The album also triumphed on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and was the most popular record of the week in UK independent record shops, topping the Official Record Store Chart.



Factoring in frontman Brandon Flowers’ two solo Number 1 albums Flamingo and The Desired Effect, he now has seven UK Number 1 records to his name, a number shared by other iconic frontmen such as Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys and The Last Shadow Puppets), Damon Albarn (Blur and Gorillaz) and Sting (The Police and as a soloist).



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, last week’s Number 1 Concrete and Gold by Foo Fighters drops a spot to Number 2, and Ed Sheeran’s ÷ spends a 30th week inside the Top 3 at Number 3. Van Morrison celebrates his 15th Top 10 album with Roll with the Punches at Number 4, and Enter Shikari land their third Top 5 album with The Spark at 5.



Two more new entries impact this week’s Top 10, the first of which is a career peak for Black Country Communion – their fourth studio album BCCIV is new at Number 7. The Horrors are right behind them with their new record; V becomes their third consecutive Top 10 album at Number 8 this week.



Reverend & The Makers earn their highest charting album for a decade with The Death Of A King at Number 11, ahead of Gemini by US rapper Macklemore at Number 13. Marc Almond bags his second Top 20 album of the year with Shadows and Reflections at 14, while Post Malone’s Stoney hits new heights this week, rising 14 places to Number 19.



Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours reaches its highest position since October 2014 at Number 23 (up 12 slots) following an online promotion, and is joined in the Top 30 by The Fizz (formerly Bucks Fizz)’s new album The F-Z of Pop, a new entry at Number 25.



Finally, Canadian experimental rock group Godspeed You! Black Emperor net their second UK Top 40 album with Luciferian Towers, which becomes their highest charting LP at Number 34.

