50 Cent's son Marquise says relationship with Dad 'was an unhealthy bond'

50 Cent has made a huge name for himself both talent wise and his ability to virtually beef with just about anyone, even his own son. Marquise Jackson was a guest on the Murder Master Music Show where he spoke about his career as an artist and actor without the presence of his famous pops in the picture. He recalled times when his Father's various rap beefs had actually affected him.Relationship with 50 Cent (He didn't make it to my graduation)"It was an unhealthy bond"I had a relationship with him growing up but I can't pin point when things started going sour but it was something over time where certain event occurred and it was an unhealthy bond. I haven't spoken to him the most contact we usually have is through instagram. He didn't make it to my graduation for what reason you would have to interview him and ask him that.On 50's beefsWhen I was younger all his beefs apply to me even though they didn't have anything to do with me. When you have a problem with somebody now they automatically think I;m the next closest person to him. This was before people knew our relationship was estranged. But I guess that comes with the territory.Original Source: Murder Master Music Show of www.ugs4life.comMarquise Jackson was interviewed by Prezident Bejda, Mac Jay and Pittsburgh Pat on Episode 446 of the Murder Master Music Show