NSYNC re-releasing classic Christmas album and planning Walk of Fame reunion

Beloved boy band *NSYNC are set to make fans' dreams come true this Christmas by re-releasing their hit holiday album Home For Christmas and reuniting in Hollywood.

Lance Bass tells InStyle magazine he's helping to organise a get together around the band's upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame star honour, and he's hoping this reunion is more than a one-off - like the bandmates' 2013 regroup at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"We'll be getting back together in a few months when we get our star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," he says. "We're just planning that celebration right now. It'll be really fun!"

Bass insists he's still in touch with his bandmates - and he, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were part of a group text at the weekend: "Joey sent around an old video where he was flipping Chris onstage, and Chris landed on his head," he laughs.

"It was a major flip fail that I don’t even remember happening because I was on the other side of the stage. So we've been having a lot of fun with that one."

And there's always the possibility of a full *NSYNC tour, according to Lance: "I mean, anything is possible, of course," he adds. "It's not something that we’re talking about, but never say never."

But before the Walk of Fame honour, the boys will re-releasing their classic Christmas album on vinyl as part of a new deal with U.S. clothing store Urban Outfitters.

"It comes out in a couple weeks," Bass adds. "We're doing a big October release, exclusively with Urban Outfitters. I'm sure you'll see some cheesy *NSYNC Christmas sweaters too."