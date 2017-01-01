JAY-Z's Tidal sending a cargo plane of supplies to Puerto Rico

JAY-Z's streaming service Tidal has teamed up with stars like Fat Joe and Romeo Santos to provide a cargo plane filled with relief supplies to storm-stricken Puerto Rico.

Executives at the company announced on Thursday (28Sep17) they have partnered with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort on the charitable initiative in a bid to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Maria last week (end22Sep17).

The first 200,000 pound (90,700 kilogram) cargo plane is scheduled to depart from the U.S. to Puerto Rico on 7 October (17) and the aircraft will be filled with necessary supplies such as flashlights, portable lanterns, batteries, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products.

In order to acquire the supplies they need for the trip, Tidal employees have asked fans in New York to donate whatever they can at 19 drop-off locations across the state or to provide a monetary donation online at the company's website. In an effort to acquire as many products as possible for those suffering in Puerto Rico, rapper Fat Joe and singer Romeo Santos, who are both of Puerto Rican heritage, have signed on to make an appearance at drop-off centres to meet with fans as they donate materials to the initiative.

“My heart goes out to every single individual that has suffered as a result of this Hurricane,” Fat Joe wrote in a press release. “Watching from the sidelines has been heartbreaking – let’s fill that plane and help our brothers and sisters! Even the smallest contribution will go a long way.”