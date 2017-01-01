Miley Cyrus: I first and foremost want to be known as a humanitarian

Zane Lowe spoke at length to Miley Cyrus about her new album, Younger Now, moving back to Nashville, being comfortable with who she is, and wanting to be known first and foremost as an activist.Miley on opening herself up on this new recordZANE: You’re most personal record to date, you wrote all the words. You’re opening yourself up on this.MILEY: Yup and I think just with this writing process for me it’s been a really different experience because I’ve never even put an album out this way. As you know I wrote the record kind of while it was coming out, if that makes sense. When Malibu was coming out I was still working on the rest of record and promising an album. Like, ‘everyone my album is coming out later this year I’ve only got like six songs on it.’Miley on finally being able to go out like a regular teenager instead of having to always work the next dayMILEY: I was. I had only been wrapped a year and a half. I was. I was. When I was making Bangerz I had just wrapped my show a year and a half prior. So yeah absolutely. I was 19 and finally could go out because I didn't have work the next day for the first time in my life. When I was 12 years old I didn't have sleepovers because I had work the next day. That’s not normal. Going out, having fun, and experiencing life that is normal. So what I was doing or what I am doing that is so outrageous is so much more age appropriate than no I can't go out with my friend to the Juicy J show tonight because I have to work tomorrow.Miley first and foremost wants to be known as an activistZANE: So this record, no drugs. Six months sober. You’re clean and clear of mindMILEY: I never say forever about anything but for right now it feels really good.ZANE: On this record it sounds like you found things that you want to say and emotions that were perhaps clouded by drugs, distractions, and hot dogs.MILEY: For me, I’m back in that cycle of I want to work really hard. I’m just working so so hard right now that I need all the energy and I need my brain to be fully there to be able to articulate exactly what I want to say about this record and what I want this record to represent.ZANE: Which is what?MILEY: My pets rule my world. I’m a full time mom to the seven dogs, two pigs, cats and the horses. My priority is my happiness and that’s why I have happy hippie because I wanted to give my life a bigger purpose. I did not want to me naked on a wrecking ball engraved on my tombstone and that be all that I’m worth. I want my legacy not to be about the amount of records that I’ve sold. I first and foremost want to be known as a humanitarian, an activist and advocate for the animals. That’s what I want to be known as, an activist.Miley on the best bit of advice her dad has given her throughout her lifeMILEY: I have a lot of sayings from my dad but he always says a trying time is no time to quit trying. I think that is the most relevant right now, than it’s ever been. That’s what it says in the song “Inspired”, it says ‘when I’m feeling sad you make me feel inspired. Don’t get down, get inspired about it.’ We are a family and what I have in my life, the thing I’m most proud of, is my family. My parents are super rad, they’ve kept it together. They have grown apart and grown back together. They are the perfect visual of love is love and it’s not this idea or what relationships - marriage isn't this idea we have it pictured from movies. My parents have had a very unique relationship and it’s awesome they’re still together.Miley is 100% okay with with who she isZANE: Sometimes you take shots hard when you’re on the receiving end of your peers or other people who take things at you and you know you’re a headlineMILEY: I’m ok. I’m good. This is just like I said of not having me being on a wrecking ball on my tombstone. This isn’t what makes me. I’m so complete without any of this s***. I’m so much more and I am so much more complete than these headlines, these records, these number ones, whatever. I love my life and the fact that I’m just alive, I clearly smoked some weed in my day. The fact that I get to be a human being and my heart beats without me telling it to, and we’re sitting here speaking and communicating, and I’m crating a human relationship and a bond. I’m so stoked for that. Write whatever you want, I’m so happy to be on this planet and be able to be in the position I’m in. These things are so mindless and below my ultimate goal.ZANE: Which is what?MILEY: To make the world better. To make the world change. To make Happy Hippie and what we stand for a reality, which is for the world not to be the way that it is now. I think we’re on the right path. I think a lot of us are really trying so hard. But anytime you think you’re doing enough, know you can do more. I always sign off my Instagram as ‘Love love and more love.’ It’s never enough. Love more even when you think you’re at the ceiling, you never will be. It says that in “Bad Mood”, what Hillary Clinton told all of us girl, it touched me so much saying the glass ceiling has to break, and that girl who’s going to break that glass ceiling is watching her speak right now. So the glass ceiling gotta break, it says ‘I don't know how much more I can take’ and then part of the bridge says ‘You know it’s gone on way too long.’ Which it has, I think this'd world is done. It’s time for the way it’s supposed to be.