Nikki Sixx joins Canadian talent show as mentor

Former Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx has signed on to help mentor wannabes on new Canadian TV talent show The Launch.

The bassist will join Boy George, Shania Twain, Fergie, Alessia Cara, Julia Michaels, and Jennifer Nettles as experts on the new six-part series, based around unsigned talent trying to create a hit song.

In each episode, one of six acts will be mentored by Sixx and his fellow stars as they write a new song.

The series will debut in 2018.

This won't be the first time Boy George has worked closely with a member of Motley Crue - the Culture Club singer enjoyed a love/hate relationship with singer Vince Neil when the two stars competed on this year's The New Celebrity Apprentice in America.

Producers had to step in at one point and halt filming to stop a fight after the two stars fell out while recording together.

At one point, Karma Chameleon singer Boy George, a recovering alcoholic, turned on the former Motley Crue star when he refused to stop drinking wine during studio sessions, stating, "I do not need to be in the room with someone drinking alcohol. It’s just not a good look for me. I’m not happy about it at all."

Neil fired back, "You can’t put your sobriety on everybody else."

Ironically, the odd couple's original song and video for Trident's Cherish Your Teeth advertising campaign was declared the winner of the show's musical challenge.