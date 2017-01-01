Ricky Martin: 'Starving Puerto Ricans are getting aggressive'

Ricky Martin has recommitted to helping those in need in his native Puerto Rico, revealing this month's (Sep17) hurricane disaster has left people hungry and angry.

The singer and actor donated $100,000 (£74,000) to a crowdfunding campaign he launched to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria after the Category 4 storm's winds of up to 175 miles per hour ravaged the Caribbean island, and now he insists all the initial outpouring of support and aid initially following the disaster is not enough as Puerto Ricans turn on each other as they rebuild.

"It's very scary, people are starting to get really aggressive because they are hungry," Martin said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (28Sep17). "And unfortunately this is what we're living today."

The Livin' La Vida Loca star, who was born in Puerto Rico, has revealed people in the American commonwealth still lack water, food, electricity, medicine and even diesel to fuel the generators that will keep hospitals up and running.

Martin felt the extent of the disaster when he couldn't reach his brother for five days as the storm hit the island, and he has struggled to get his sick father to a hospital because the main airport was destroyed by the hurricane.

The singer's YouCaring aid initiative has helped to raise over $400,000 (£297,000) so far, including his own donation and a generous $80,000 (£59,400) hand out from bosses at Cheerios and General Mills to help his hurricane relief efforts.

The emotional star was presented with the cheque during his appearance on DeGeneres' show.

Launching the charity push earlier this month, Ricky said, "Puerto Rico is going through one of the toughest times in its history, and the island desperately needs us. Hurricane Maria left devastating damage and affected hundreds of thousands - that's why I decided to create this fundraiser to help provide basic needs and rebuild all that was lost."