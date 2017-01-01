Macklemore to be a dad again

Rapper Macklemore's wife is expecting their second child.

The Same Love hitmaker, real name Ben Haggerty, announced his wife Tricia Davis is pregnant, and the happy couple will be learning if they are expecting a boy or girl on Thursday (28Sep17).

In the video on Instagram, Macklemore reveals the news and cuts into a blue and pink cake to find out the gender of the baby. However, the 34-year-old has not yet confirmed whether the baby will be male or female.

"Tricia is pregnant and today we are going to find out the gender of our child," he said in the video.

Macklemore and Tricia are already parents to two-year-old Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, who was born in May, 2015. The couple wed in June, 2015 after a two-year engagement.

Macklemore has documented his experiences as a father frequently on social media and last year (16) he revealed he has tattooed Sloane's name to his chest.

The hip hop star's body art is not the only way he has expressed his devotion to his offspring; in April, 2016 he shared her first steps with fans by uploading a video online, and in August, 2015, he and long-time collaborator Ryan Lewis, and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released a track titled Growing Up (Sloane's Song) about the joys of raising the tot. Growing Up appeared on his and Lewis' album This Unruly Mess I've Made, which was released in February, 2016.

Sloane has also been featured in many of Macklemore's social media promos for his new album Gemini, which came out earlier this month (Sep17).