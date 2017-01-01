Rita Ora wants to 'fly and wear 150 outfits' while hosting MTV EMAs

Rita Ora has big plans for when she hosts the MTV Europe Music Awards in November (17).

The Hot Right Now singer was announced as the presenter of the star-studded ceremony on Wednesday night (27Sep17), and has said in an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper that she's planning to push the boat out with what she brings to the stage at the ceremony, which will be held at London's Wembley Arena on 12 November.

"The thing with it being me, and being in Wembley, is there is a lot that can happen," she smiled to the publication. "I'd love to fly. I have a feeling MTV can do anything. I want to do some flying and some magic tricks."

Rita is known for her eye-catching way of dressing, and is also planning to deliver on the fashion front as well. In fact, she wants to wear 150 outfits during the live show, but acknowledges this might not be possible in the space of just a few hours.

"I'm going to have a lot of outfits and just have fun. I want to do 150, but I don't know how much time we have because it's live TV, so we need to talk about it," she added. "I'm definitely going to be experimenting. You know how I like to dress."

The singer has been making a name for herself as a presenter in recent months, with gigs on U.S. TV shows such as Boy Band and America's Next Top Model, and she credits those programmes for helping her "up my hosting skills".

She will also be performing at the awards ceremony, which is expected to pay tribute to those lost over the past year, including late singer George Michael.

"We have to figure it out so it's done in the right way. There's a lot to celebrate and honour, especially it being in Wembley," Rita concluded.