Ricky Martin determined to make wedding day a big public event

Ricky Martin is going public with his spring (18) wedding because he wants fans to share the joy of his big day.

The Livin' La Vida Loca star asked Jwan Yosef to be his husband less than a year ago and now Martin and his man are putting the finishing touches on their wedding day.

Plans to stage the big event in Ricky's native Puerto Rico appear to have been scrapped following the island's recent hurricane horrors, with the singer and actor telling Ocean Drive he's not sure if he'll be heading home for the nuptials, but he still plans on making it a huge celebration.

"It's going to be a great event," he tells the publication, "and people will be talking about (it).

"We're a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalise the beauty of our family. That's why I'm making it public and I am going to share my wedding with the world."

Ricky's kids, Valentino and Matteo, will also be a big part of the wedding, which the star reveals will be "a three-day event".

The 45-year-old also tells Ocean Drive he knew immediately Jwan was his soulmate for life upon meeting him, adding, "From the moment we shook hands for the first time, I knew this was special. He felt the same thing, and then everything was so organic." The couple started dating in April, 2016.

Meanwhile, Ricky donated $100,000 (£74,000) to a crowdfunding campaign he launched to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where he was hoping to stage his wedding.

The Category 4 storm's winds of up to 175 miles per hour ravaged the Caribbean island and the singer has now launched a YouCaring fundraising campaign to help those piecing their lives back together following the hurricane.

The initiative has helped to raise $300,000 (£222,100) so far.

"Puerto Rico is going through one of the toughest times in its history, and the island desperately needs us," Martin recently said. "Hurricane Maria left devastating damage and affected hundreds of thousands - that's why I decided to create this fundraiser to help provide basic needs and rebuild all that was lost. My donation of $100,000 is already in, and I hope I can count on your support."