Priscilla Presley releasing children's book based on Elvis Presley song

Priscilla Presley is keeping Elvis Presley's legacy alive with younger generations by releasing a children's book.

Priscilla, who was married to the late rock icon from 1967 to 1973, reveals she was inspired by her young grandchildren to write Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender, which is inspired by her late ex-husband's famous ballad.

"The twins know much about their grandfather," she tells People magazine. "How famous he is, his love of Graceland (home in Memphis, Tennessee), his movies and his songs. They can hear one of his songs on the radio and right away know that's his voice. I can't imagine them not liking the book.

"First of all, they will instantly recognise the title and secondly it's a feel-good story of love and accepting and a happy ending. Isn't that what children want?"

The picture book hits stores on 13 November (17) and Priscilla is eager to see how children will react to it. The 72-year-old reveals Harper and Finley, her young grandkids from daughter Lisa Marie's marriage to musician Michael Lockwood, are always eager to read books to her.

"Both Harper and Finley enjoy going to bookstores and picking out books," she continues. "They love fairy tales. When they started to read it was more them wanting to read to me. They like doing things for themselves and sharing the stories."

Harper and Finley spent time with grandma Priscilla earlier this year (17), while Lisa Marie was locked in a bitter divorce battle with Lockwood after ending their 10-year marriage in June, 2016. Priscilla explains having her young grandchildren around has taught her to listen to what the girls have to say.

"They have so much to contribute in their opinions, their viewpoints and questions," she says. "I value that very much."