Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez launch hurricane relief alliance

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are reuniting to launch a humanitarian relief initiative for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Jennifer and Marc's families hail from the Caribbean island and they have been urging their fans to donate to the relief efforts after the storm decimated Puerto Rico last week (ends22Sep17).

Lopez recently announced she was donating $1 million (GBP745,900) to help the people on the island and now Anthony has revealed the ex-couple is launching the Somos Una Voz (We're Once Voice) initiative. Through the campaign, they are teaming up with several other celebrities, including Jennifer's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Ed Sheeran, Jada Pinkett Smith, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Vin Diesel, to raise money and collect supplies for the island's most needy people.

The donations that are collected through the alliance will go to the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, and United for Puerto Rico.

"What we've been able to accomplish in the past 72 hours is put together an alliance," Anthony told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday (27Sep17). "It's an unprecedented list of artists that, combined, we represent 1.3 billion (social media) followers. The major announcement is that we actually care and that we're doing something about it.

"You'll be hearing from SOMOS UNA VOZ soon with a major announcement coming up in the next week and if anybody's listening, just know that we are coming, just know that we care. Families are desperate, but we're here and ready, willing and able."

Hurricane Maria has claimed the lives of more than 20 people in Puerto Rico to date, and followed in the footsteps of Hurricane Irma, which also caused devastation when it swept through the island en route to Florida earlier this month.