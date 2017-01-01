Garth Brooks releasing book and album anthology series chronicling career

Country star Garth Brooks is releasing a five-part book and album anthology series about his life.

The first part of the series, titled Part 1: The First Five Years, will chronicle his life and career from 1989 to 1993, when he released his first five albums as a Capitol Nashville artist.

The 240-page book, which will be hit stores on 14 November (17), includes 150 never-before-seen photos, five CDs with outtakes, first takes, demos and masters, and 19 new, unreleased or demo songs. It also features exclusive memorabilia.

"My favourite thing about Part 1 was what I learned...," he tells Billboard. "I was very aware of my stuff, but there are so many stories from (producer) Allen Reynolds, (songwriter) Pat Alger, Bob Doyle and others."

The last four parts of the anthology series will detail the Friends in Low Places hitmaker's life in the 1990s and 2000s, how his music was affected by world events, and his semi-retirement, which ended in 2014. Each part of the anthology series will also be accompanied by a two-and-a-half hour documentary. The first episode of the docu-series, titled The First Five Years, will come out next year (18).

"What I love about it is our world is made up of so few people (and) we've all been together so long," he says. "You get to hear the voice of every one of these people. There are seven guys who played those first 50 songs in the first five years, there's one engineer, one producer. Their voices are alive and well. They are the ones that were there every day."