Nick Jonas has found contentment in single life

Nick Jonas is in no rush to find love as he's "content" with his life as a single man.

The popstar has had a string of celebrity relationships, including relationships with former model Olivia Culpo and Kate Hudson.

However Nick reveals that at the moment he's very happy being on his own and isn't actively looking for love.

"I'm very conscious of the fact that I am very happy being on my own," he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I have been single for a while. Finding that connection with someone is very nice and something to look forward to but I'm so content with being myself on this journey."

The 25-year-old says his contented personal life has influenced his new single, Find You, as he no longer feels the need to work through his emotions in his music.

"In the past I've used my songwriting to work through the emotional side of things, and the thoughts in my head, but I've turned a corner and I'm ready to talk about hope and optimism," he reveals.

Although Nick is no longer on the hunt for love, he admits he sees his friends settling down and hopes that one day he'll find the right person.

"I'm hitting that point in life where it's become more real, and my friends are getting engaged and married," he explains. "It has to be right. I'm in no rush."

Last year (16) Nick confirmed he had taken actress Lily Collins out on dates, but later denied they were in a serious relationship.

Find You was released earlier this month (Sep17).