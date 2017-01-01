Beyonce sends gifts to sick Lady Gaga

Beyonce has helped put a smile on Lady Gaga's face by sending her flowers and a sweatshirt as the singer continues her struggle with chronic pain.

Gaga was recently forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour to allow her time to be treated for fibromyalgia, an illness she has battled for years, but only went public with earlier this month (Sep17).

The Born This Way hitmaker has been keeping fans updated on her condition on social media, and on Tuesday (26Sep17), she shared a picture of herself wearing a black hooded sweatshirt from Beyonce's Ivy Park clothing line, a gift from the new mum herself.

"Not having a good pain day," she captioned the image. "Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w (with) the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love."

Gaga also received a bouquet of pink and purple flowers from her Telephone collaborator, which was accompanied by a card reading: "Thinking about you and sending you so much love! Praying for a good recovery xxxx B".

Alongside the post, the 31-year-old reflected on the influence Beyonce had on her drive to succeed during the difficult early years of her career.

"If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas (sic) house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up," Gaga wrote. "You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going."

The embattled singer is expected to return to the stage for the North American leg of her tour, which is due to begin in Indianapolis, Indiana, on 5 November (17).