TLC's European tour postponed due to T-Boz's injury

TLC have postponed their European tour due to Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins' neck injury.

The trek was scheduled to kick off on 16 October (17) in Hamburg, Germany and end on 16 November (17) in Birmingham, England, but the hip-hop & R&B veterans announced on Tuesday (26Sep17) the tour is postponed because T-Boz is in "severe physical pain".

"After performing in front of over 200,000 fans in N. America (North America) on a very successful run of dates in the US this summer, T-Boz injured her neck and is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform at this time," a message on Facebook reads.

"The cervical disc problems in her spine have advanced to the point of having significant pain due to nerve compression. She is currently working with her orthopedic surgeon who recommended the postponement... TLC would like to thank all of their fans across Europe for their continued support and understanding and look forward to seeing them in 2018."

T-Boz has also released a statement to fans. It reads: "Chilli and I are very disappointed that we have been left with no choice but to postpone our debut European tour. We would like to thank our fans for staying so loyal and ensure them we will be back just as soon as we can reschedule."

The singers are still working out dates for a reworked tour, but they are offering a full refund for the cancelled shows.

TLC returned to music in 2015 after a 15-year hiatus. They released their final studio album, TLC, in June (17).