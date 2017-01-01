Four Dead Crows 'That’s What You Get' video premiere

Music-News.com is proud to host the exclusive world premiere of 'That’s What You Get' by Four Dead Crows.The new boys on the block, Four Dead Crows are proud to announce brand new single ‘That’s What You Get’ as their first major release of the year. A slow blues shuffle, haunting guitar melodies entwine lyrics comparing life with death… Following in the successful footsteps of debut single “Destitute Blues” they bring to you another incredible, cinematic visual offering.Four Dead Crows are an unsigned blues, rock band from Gloucester who blend guitar lead sounds from the 60s with garage rock rhythms, cutting their signature sound from the same cloth as The Black Keys & Queens of the Stone Age.The band have already been making some impressive waves. Destitute Blues won an award for ‘Best Music Video’ at the online LA Film Awards in July 2016, and so the band recruited the same director Josh Lee (Amarok Films) to visually complement their latest single, influenced by the story of Bonnie & Clyde. This is a video you’ll want to watch.‘That’s What You Get’ will be a digital-only release, available on all major streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Bandcamp.