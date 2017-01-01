Taylor Swift's 'stalker' committed to psychiatric facility

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been committed to a psychiatric facility after being deemed unfit to stand trial.

Mohammed Jaffar, 29, was arrested on 6 March (17) on stalking and burglary charges for allegedly loitering outside the Shake It Off star's New York home multiple times and making nuisance calls to her management company.

He plead not guilty to the charges earlier this year, and in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday (25Sep17), it was revealed Jaffar had been examined by a court doctor, who determined that he wasn't fit to stand trial.

Justice Laura Ward ordered Jaffar to be sent to a state psychiatric facility, and prosecutors had no objection to the commitment order. Jaffar will now remain in psychiatric custody until he is deemed fit to stand trial on the burglary and stalking charges.

Jaffar is accused of launching a campaign to get in touch with the Look What You Made Me Do singer in December (16) when he turned up at her apartment building and requested a meeting with her and was told to leave. Despite this, he reportedly showed up another four times over the next two months and even managed to gain access to the building in February, when he was caught on surveillance cameras outside her door and also on the roof of the building.

On another occasion, Jaffar allegedly rang Swift's doorbell for an hour straight, before returning the next day and ringing it again for a further 45 minutes.

His alleged behaviour also extended to her management company, which Jaffar called 59 times between 27 January and 16 February (17) demanding to be put in touch with her.

Following his arrest in March, Swift was granted a protection order against him, meaning he is prohibited from getting in contact with her.