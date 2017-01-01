Marc Anthony slams President Trump for focusing on NFL instead of Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony has blasted President Donald Trump for focusing on the players of the NFL instead of the hurricane devastation caused in Puerto Rico.

The singer and ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez slammed the POTUS for his incendiary comments criticising NFL (National Football League) players for taking a knee during the national anthem ahead of their football games. And Marc, who is of Puerto Rican descent, called out Trump on social media, asking him to help the inhabitants of the Caribbean island who are suffering in the wake of two devastating hurricanes, Irma and Maria, which have left the island without power and running water.

In a tweet posted by the 49-year-old star on Monday (25Sep17) Marc wrote: “Mr. President, shut the f**k up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

His comment comes after the POTUS criticised the players of the NFL at a rally in Alabama dubbing them "sons of b**tches" and calling for those who refused to stand for the national anthem to be “fired.”

Soon after, Trump interrupted his barrage of anti-NFL tweets to address the desperate situation in Puerto Rico which has left at least 16 people dead.

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks, which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well #FEMA.”

The singer is among many celebrities of Puerto Rican descent, such as ex Jennifer, Luis Fonsi and actress La La Anthony who are struggling to contact their family, and are rallying fans to donate to hurricane relief efforts.

In a video published on Billboard's website last week, Marc appealed to viewers "to support and donate to the disaster relief effort... UnitedforPuertoRico.com to help Puerto Rico rebuild and come out of these storms stronger than ever."