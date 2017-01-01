Billy Ray Cyrus' divorce officially dismissed

Divorce papers filed by Billy Ray Cyrus' wife Tish have officially been dismissed by a U.S. judge due to inactivity.

Miley Cyrus' parents initially split in 2010, when country star Billy Ray moved to end their marriage, but the couple reunited months later.

Tish Cyrus then filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences for calling it quits once again, but she reconciled with the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker days later and they decided to keep working on their union with the help of couples counselling.

Now TheBlast.com reports Tish's divorce petition has been formally shut down as she and Billy Ray continue to play happy families with their five kids.

Shortly after their second reunion, Billy Ray admitted the pair were better together than apart, saying, "We've had rough times but we both realised we didn't want to be another statistic (in divorce) and wanted to make it work."

The ups and downs in their marriage have since proved to be a vital life lesson for their superstar daughter Miley after encountering her own relationship issues with her fiance Liam Hemsworth. They separated in 2014, two years after becoming engaged, only to get back together in late 2015.

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," she recently told Cosmopolitan magazine. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

She also previously reflected on her rekindled romance with The Hunger Games star in a candid interview on Sirius XM show Hits 1 in Hollywood, explaining, "People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true. But also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."