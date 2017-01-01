Drake pays his final respects to late friend

Rapper Drake served as a pallbearer as he laid his close friend Anthony 'Fif' Soares to rest in Canada on Saturday (23Sep17).

Soares was gunned down outside the foyer of an apartment building in Toronto on 14 September (17), and the Hotline Bling hitmaker quickly paid tribute to his pal in a sad post on Instagram.

"RIP to one of our family members...our brother...," he wrote. "I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive Forever Fif (sic)."

On Saturday, Drake joined Soares' loved ones to mourn his untimely passing at the Ogden Funeral Home chapel in Scarborough, Ontario. He also helped to carry the white casket as the service moved to the Duffin Meadows Cemetery, where Soares was buried.

Video footage of the funeral procession, obtained by TMZ.com, depicts the hip-hop star keeping his head down during the ceremony.

Police are still investigating the 33-year-old's murder, and last week (ends22Sep17) appealed for help from the public to identify the two shooters involved in the attack by releasing the graphic surveillance footage from the incident.

They also encouraged Drake to use his platform on social media to aid their investigation.

"Drake was a friend of his...," Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux told the New York Daily News. "Many of the family members have met Drake and I certainly would encourage him, through his tweets, to encourage anybody within the community to come forward with regards to any information they may have that might assist in solving his friend's murder."