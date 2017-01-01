Ricky Martin donates $100,000 to Hurricane Maria crowdfunding campaign

Ricky Martin has donated $100,000 (£74,000) to a crowdfunding campaign he launched to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico.

The Category 4 storm's winds of up to 175 miles per hour decimated the Caribbean island last week (ends22Sep17), and the Livin' La Vida Loca singer has now launched a YouCaring fundraising campaign to help those piecing their lives back together following the hurricane.

The initiative has helped to raise $300,000 (£222,100) so far.

"Puerto Rico is going through one of the toughest times in its history, and the island desperately needs us," Martin says. "Hurricane Maria left devastating damage and affected hundreds of thousands - that's why I decided to create this fundraiser to help provide basic needs and rebuild all that was lost.

"My donation of $100,000 is already in, and I hope I can count on your support."

Ricky is not the only celebrity lending his time and money to relief efforts on the island - Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee is collecting supplies for those in need in his homeland. He has also joined forces with the food bank Feeding America, which will deliver donations to 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez announced she is donating $1 million (£740,200) to relief efforts on Sunday (24Sep17) at a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," Lopez said.

Hurricane Maria has claimed the lives of over 20 people in Puerto Rico, wiping out power throughout the island. The storm followed in the footsteps of Hurricane Irma, which also caused devastation when it swept through the island en route to Florida earlier this month (Sep17).