Idina Menzel weds former Rent castmate

Singer and actress Idina Menzel has quietly married her former Rent co-star Aaron Lohr.

The Frozen star went public with the news via Twitter on Monday (25Sep17), revealing she and Lohr exchanged vows at the weekend (23-24Sep17).

"Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home," Idina wrote. "Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."

Menzel announced her engagement, also via Twitter, a year ago (Sep16), calling it "wonderful news" and referring to Lohr as "my man".

She was previously married to another former Rent castmate, Taye Diggs, from 2003 to 2013. The former couple shares seven-year-old son Walker.

Idina and Mighty Ducks star Lohr, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April, 2015.

Menzel recently told U.K. TV show Loose Women she was determined to make sure her second marriage was for life, because she doesn't want to go through the pain of another break-up.

"I was doing eight shows a week (on Broadway)... I was seeing a mediator about my divorce stuff... It wasn't the perfect family scenario," she said.

"I come from divorced parents and I promised myself I would never do that... I have the idea of perfect, of how a family unit to (sic) look like."

The actress also confessed she reunited with her old castmate Lohr following a drunken phone call after she separated from Taye.

"I was getting divorced and I had a couple drinks one night," she recalled on U.S. cooking show The Chew. "I decided, 'Where was that guy? Let me give him a call!'."