NEWS Sam Smith's Too Good At Goodbyes on track to claim a third week at the top Newsdesk







Sam Smith's comeback single continues to prove hugely popular as Too Good At Goodbyes sets course for a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The track leads the way on today's Official Chart Update but faces competition this week from US rapper Post Malone, whose latest track Rockstar ft. 21 Savage is on the climb, up from 5 to Number 3. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's fomer chart-topper New Rules holds at Number 2.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, CNCO and Little Mix's Reggaeton Lento remix could return to the Top 5 this Friday, up one place to 5, while Camila Cabello's Havana hops a place to 6, and Avicii and Rita Ora's Lonely Together advances two places to 8.



Rising star Stefflon Don continues to climb up the Top 40 with her latest single Hurtin' Me ft. French Montana, up six places to Number 14 in today's update, while Katy Perry's Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj could enter the Top 20 for the first time this week, currently up four places to 18.



This week's highest new entry looks set to come from Big Shaq. Real name Michael Dapaah, the London rapper's track Mans Not Hot follows his Fire In The Booth freestyle on BBC Radio 1Xtra that went viral earlier this month. The new song, released last Friday (Sept 22), opens at Number 21.



Further down, Craig David's latest offering Heartline climbs eight places to 27, Paloma Faith's new single Crybaby looks set to make its Top 40 debut, zooming from 62 to 38, and rising star Mabel could be making her Top 40 debut with Finders Keepers, leaping 20 places to 32.

