NEWS The Killers' Wonderful Wonderful sets course for this week’s Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







The Killers are off to a wonderful (wonderful) start in the race for this week's Number 1 album.



The Las Vegas quartet’s latest collection Wonderful Wonderful leads the pack on today's Official Albums Chart Update with just over 40,000 combined chart sales (physical, downloads and streaming) so far, putting Brandon, Ronnie, Mark and Dave four times ahead of their nearest rivals.



Wonderful Wonderful is The Killers' fifth studio album. All of their previous four records (Hot Fuss, Sam's Town, Day & Age and Battleborn) have peaked at Number 1.



Elsewhere in today's mid-week Top 5, Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold slips one place to Number 2, ahead of Enter Shikari's The Spark which is new at 3, Van Morrison's 37th studio album Roll With The Punches (4) and a potential personal best placing for Black Country Communion at Number 5 with BCCIV.



A further three new entries are on track to land in Friday's Top 10: The Horrors' new album V could earn them a third Top 10 collection at Number 7, while Marc Almond could score his second Top 10 album this year with Shadows and Reflections (8). Also, Reverend and the Makers are Top 10 bound with The Death of a King at Number 9.



Formerly known as Bucks Fizz, The Fizz's first album of new material in 31 years, The F-Z of Pop starts at Number 11 today, ahead of fellow new entry Gemini by US rapper Macklemore at Number 11.



Canadian group Godspeed You! Black Emperor could earn their highest ever placing with Luciferian Towers at Number 15, a few spots ahead of Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay, the 12th studio record from metal group Cradle of Filth (19).



Finally, Fergie's first studio release for 11 years Double Dutchess opens at Number 26, and the 5CD super deluxe edition of Wet Wet Wet's debut album Popped In Souled Out is at Number 36.

