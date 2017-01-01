Mel B makes first red carpet appearance with mum since healing rift

Mel B and her mother made their first red carpet appearance together on Sunday night (24Sep17) as they continue to get their relationship back on track after nearly a decade of feuding.

The 42-year-old Spice Girls star was joined by mother Andrea Brown, 60, as they attended the 2017 Face Forward Gala at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Mel looked resplendent in a sparkling silver gown which highlighted her slim figure as she posed up next to Andrea, who opted for an off-the-shoulder white lace midi dress, with both mother and daughter grinning from ear-to-ear for the cameras.

It's believed that Mel's relationship with, and subsequent marriage to, producer Stephen Belafonte had led to a rift with Andrea, who disapproved of her daughter's romantic choice. However, amid the breakdown of her marriage, Mel is said to have reached out to her mother, with the pair now starting to get back onto good terms. Mel is currently in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with Stephen, the father of one of her three daughters, accusing him of being abusive during their marriage. He has strenuously denied the claims and made his own allegations about Mel, including that she has a drink and drug addiction, which she has also hit back at.

Andrea has been supporting her daughter through the difficult time, and has been sharing messages on her social media as she continues to help her child battle through her marriage breakdown.

And a source close to Andrea told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper back in April (17) that she felt confident her relationship with Mel would be on the mend following her split from Stephen.

"Andrea believes now she will finally be reunited with Mel," the insider said. "The years have been long and hard and she has paid a heavy price by not seeing her daughter and missing her granddaughters grow up but she did what she did for the right reasons and her concerns have finally been vindicated."