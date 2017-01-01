Perrie Edwards forced to pull out of Little Mix gig after hospitalisation

Perrie Edwards was forced to pull out of a Little Mix gig on Saturday (23Sep17) after being hospitalised the night before with a "gastric problem".

The 24-year-old singer had been scheduled to take to the stage for the second day of the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas alongside bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on Saturday.

However, after seeing a medical professional at the hospital, she was advised to take some time out from performing to rest.

"Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem," a spokesperson for Little Mix told the Daily Mail Online. "She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform."

Jesy also spoke about her bandmate's illness backstage at the gig, telling reporters: "She's not feeling very well. So yeah, she's resting."

Perrie, who looked in good spirits as she performed with the group at the first day of the festival in Vegas on Friday, has made no mention of her health struggles on her social media, but fans flocked to the last picture she posted on Instagram to share their get well wishes for the Shout Out To My Ex singer.

"Get well soon, people is praying for you, We all miss u so much beauty," one wrote, while another added, "Feel better pez!!! Get well soon!! it's not the same without you on stage."

Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade were forced to perform as a three-piece at the event on Saturday, but Perrie's absence wasn't the only challenge they had to deal with. They were also faced with technical setbacks which meant sound issues blighted their set. Fans took to social media to complain about struggling to hear the group, with one tweeting: "Well we couldn't even hear them because of the damn microphones! What was up with the sound??"