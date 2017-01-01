Jennifer Lopez gives $1 million to hurricane relief efforts

Jennifer Lopez has donated $1 million (£741,100) to the victims of the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico.

The 48-year-old's family hails from the Caribbean island and she has been urging her fans to donate to Hurricane Maria relief efforts after the storm decimated Puerto Rico earlier this week (ends24Sep17). On Sunday (24Sep17), the Shades of Blue star attended a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and announced the large donation.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," Lopez said in Spanish, then in English.

Jennifer also revealed bosses from the New York Yankees, who her boyfriend Alex used to play baseball for, and the Major League Baseball organisation have pledged their support. Lopez is also working with her ex-husband Marc Anthony to help mobilise more than 30 athletes and artists to provide aid to the Caribbean area and Mexico, where a deadly earthquake hit Mexico City this week (ends24Sep17).

"We are working day and night to identify the needs," she added.

On Friday (22Sep17), Lopez took to Instagram revealing she has not heard from her relatives who live on the island.

"What's on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico," she said in a video posted on the social media site. "The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."

At the press conference in New York, she revealed she still has not had any contact with them.

Hurricane Maria has killed over 20 people in Puerto Rico to date, and followed in the footsteps of Hurricane Irma, which also caused devastation when it swept through the island en route to Florida.