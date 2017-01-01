Mel B calls hairstylist 'love of my life' amid dating rumours

Mel B has sparked rumours she's dating her hairstylist after calling him the "love of my life".

The former Spice Girls star, who is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, got tongues wagging when she posted a picture on Instagram of herself with her hairdresser Gary Madatyan on Friday (22Sep17).

In the snap Gary appeared to be kissing the America's Got Talent judge on the neck, with Mel adding to the intrigue by captioning the picture: "The love of my life, thank you for believing in me."

The image divided opinion among Mel's followers on the social media site, with some wishing her well in her new romance while others warned her not to rush into things too quickly. Others speculated that the pair are simply just good friends.

However, this is not the first time the pair have been at the centre of romance rumours, as the hairdresser was filmed kissing Mel as they partied at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Gary, who ran the now-closed Boom Boom & Beyond salon in Beverly Hills, has also added fuel to the fire. Last week he posted a picture of himself and Mel on his Instagram account, alongside the caption "With my love".

Mel has tried to keep a low profile since calling time on her 10-year marriage to Stephen. She is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings and has accused her ex of domestic abuse and pressuring her to engage in threesomes with the family's former nanny, Lorraine Gilles - allegations he has strenuously denied.

Mel has a daughter with Stephen, as well as two daughters from previous relationships.