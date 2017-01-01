NEWS Niall Horan's 'Slow Hand's Hits No.1 in the USA Newsdesk Share with :







Niall Horan's single 'Slow Hands' has reached No.1 on the US Top 40 Radio Chart today.



The massive global hit single is the second track taken from Niall’s upcoming debut solo album 'Flicker', which will be released October 20th.



Niall says; "You've no idea how much this means to me. When I wrote this song there was no way I thought it would do stuff like this. Thank you so much."



Platinum-certified in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands, “Slow Hands” went straight to No.1 in 44 countries upon its release in May.



Named as one of the “Best Songs of 2017 So Far” by Billboard, it now has more than 820 million combined streams worldwide. Views of the lyric video exceed 76 million.



Niall, who has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction, last week released new single, “Too Much To Ask,” which USA Today has named its “Song Of The Week."



Niall has been previewing songs from his debut album at intimate venues around the world on the 'Flicker Sessions 2017' tour, with gigs in Dublin, London, Stockholm, Tokyo, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York and more. His recent London show at Shepherds Bush Empire won him big critical praise from the likes of The Guardian, Line of Best Fit, Metro and Daily Telegraph.



Niall's 'Flicker World Tour' has also been confirmed for 2018 with dates in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand already announced. Further dates around the world will be announced soon.